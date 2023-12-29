Johnson totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 win over Portland.

Johnson's nine points ended a 19-game streak of double-digit scoring where he averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.1 minutes. He's also now come off the bench for three straight games after previously starting every other appearance. Coach Gregg Popovich continues to tinker with San Antonio's lineup, but fantasy managers shouldn't panic about this recent development. Johnson is still one of the most talented scorers on the Spurs, giving him a high minutes floor for the struggling squad.