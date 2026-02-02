Johnson supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 victory over Orlando.

It was the fifth double-double of the season for Johnson, with three of them coming since Christmas. However, the 26-year-old forward has been struggling with his shot of late, and over the last seven games he's averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.1 assists while shooting just 19.0 percent (4-for-21) from three-point range.