Play

Johnson posted 30 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one assist in 34 minutes for the G League's Austin Spurs in the affiliate's 126-121 loss to the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

The Spurs seem to be treating Johnson's rookie season as a developmental one, as he's only made two appearances with the NBA team thus far. The first-round pick out of Kentucky should continue to make regular trips to Austin in order to pick up playing time over the second half of the season. Through his 24 G League appearances to date, Johnson is averaging 20.7 points on 54.4 percent shooting from the field to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories