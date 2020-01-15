Johnson posted 30 points (12-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one assist in 34 minutes for the G League's Austin Spurs in the affiliate's 126-121 loss to the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

The Spurs seem to be treating Johnson's rookie season as a developmental one, as he's only made two appearances with the NBA team thus far. The first-round pick out of Kentucky should continue to make regular trips to Austin in order to pick up playing time over the second half of the season. Through his 24 G League appearances to date, Johnson is averaging 20.7 points on 54.4 percent shooting from the field to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes.