Johnson had 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal during a 98-95 defeat against the Pelicans on Sunday.

New Orleans shot 36-of-94 (38.3 percent), forcing many misses that allowed Johnson to record more boards than usual. Though not a major piece for the Spurs, he has provided value with his given chances. Johnson is currently averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals through three games (all starts).