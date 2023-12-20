Johnson closed with 28 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-119 loss to Milwaukee.

Johnson had been inconsistent with his scoring figures in recent outings, but he delivered one of his most efficient games of the campaign in a 13-point loss to the Bucks. Johnson missed just four shots from the field and showed energy on the glass, with his 12-rebound haul being his best mark of the campaign. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven contests, and he should remain the Spurs' primary offensive weapon if Victor Wembanyama (ankle) remains sidelined.