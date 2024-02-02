Johnson (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will miss a second straight game due to a laceration on his left elbow. He can be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup versus Cleveland. In Johnson's absence, Cedi Osman, Julian Champagnie and Doug McDermott are candidates for increased playing time.
