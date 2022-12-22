Johnson (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Johnson will miss his second game in a row Thursday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with right hamstring tightness. Johnson's next chance to play will be Friday's game against the Magic. The Spurs could just be playing it cautiously on the first leg of the team's back-to-back.
