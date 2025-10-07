Johnson compiled 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's preseason victory.

Johnson was one of three Spurs players to score 16 points, helping the team to a comfortable victory. As San Antonio continues to build out its roster, Johnson has become somewhat of a forgotten man. Coming off a season during which he averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.6 minutes per game, Johnson should once again be a regular part of the rotation. With that said, his skill set is limited, and his name has been floated as a possible trade candidate at some point.