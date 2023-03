Johnson notched 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 136-124 loss to the Wizards.

After two straight games on the sidelines, Johnson returned from a neck strain and led the game in scoring for his 11th career game with 30 or more points. The Spurs have been dialing back most of their key players, so it's likely that we see Johnson continue to be held out of games sporadically.