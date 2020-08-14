Johnson scored a game-high 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Jazz.

The rookie had trouble even getting onto the court consistently before the season was suspended in March, but Johnson's game took a huge step forward in the Orlando bubble. He played at least 22 minutes in all eight games after the restart, averaging 14.1 points, 5.0 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals, and the 2019 first-round pick seems to have solidified himself as a key part of the Spurs' future.