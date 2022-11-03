Johnson (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Johnson will ultimately miss just one game because of a calf issue that popped up following Sunday's game against the Timberwolves. Look for him to retake his spot in the starting unit, with him and Devin Vassell likely bumping Romeo Langford and Keita Bates-Diop back to bench roles.
