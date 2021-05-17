Johnson scored nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Spurs.

Johnson played just over six minutes in the second half, and had his minutes limited in a largely meaningless game. Even so, he performed well in the time he was on the floor to conclude his second professional regular season. Johnson saw his minutes jump dramatically in his sophomore campaign, which allowed him to average 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals per contest. He'll remain locked into a significant role as the Spurs hope to make a playoff run.