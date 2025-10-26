Johnson produced 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-107 win over Brooklyn.

Johnson posted his best showing of the 2025-26 season Sunday, dropping 19 points in an efficient shooting day after tallying 19 total points in his previous two appearances. He led the San Antonio reserves in rebounds and fit in nicely alongside rookie teammate Dylan Harper, as the two combined for 39 bench points. Johnson has the ability to provide a spark coming off the bench for the Spurs and has been shooting the ball well so far this year, hitting 14 of 22 attempts from the field in three games.