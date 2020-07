Johnson racked up 21 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Pacers.

Johnson was absolutely incredible offensively and could barely miss in this one. If he continues to play at anywhere near this level, Johnson may very well see the biggest boost in involvement for the Spurs, as coach Gregg Popovich has already stated that development is the top priority during the restart.