Johnson paced the G League's Austin Spurs with 32 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Tuesday in a 120-114 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Johnson, who was the Spurs' first-round pick in June, may return to the parent club in the near future, but his strong outing in the G League isn't expected to earn him meaningful run at the NBA level. The rookie is expected to be on the outside of coach Gregg Popovich's rotation for most of the season, though there's a possibility he could see more time in the second half if the Spurs are well removed from playoff contention.