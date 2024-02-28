Johnson returned to Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves after briefly heading to the locker room due to being poked in the eye by Rudy Goberty, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.
Johnson missed less than three minutes of game time before returning to Tuesday's contest. The 24-year-old forward should continue to serve as San Antonio's primary scoring option off the bench.
