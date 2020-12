Johnson (foot) is unlikely to be ready for the first game of the season, Evan Closky of KENS 5 reports.

Johnson seems to have suffered the foot injury during the offseason. While Gregg Popovich suggested the injury was minor, it's apparently significant enough to keep Johnson out for the opener. With Derrick White (toe) and Quindarry Weatherspoon (knee) also out for the first game of the year, minutes should fall to Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, rookie Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker.