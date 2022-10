Johnson (shoulder) is expected to make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Jazz, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson dislocated his right shoulder at the end of September and was sidelined to start training camp, but barring any setbacks, it appears like he'll be full go heading into the regular season. The 2019 first-round pick has taken big steps forward in back-to-back campaigns and could emerge as San Antonio's No. 1 option this year after the trade of Dejounte Murray.