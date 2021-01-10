Johnson put up 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

After back-to-back dud performances, Johnson bounced back Saturday, falling just shy of his third double-double of the season. The second-year Kentucky product set a career-high with his 42 minutes and has now gone over 30 minutes played in six of nine games.