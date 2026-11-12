Johnson chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Bulls.

Johnson chipped in across the board, turning in one of his better all-around performances of the season. It has been a difficult start for the veteran forward, whose scoring average has dipped from 13.2 points per game last season to under 8.0 this year despite seeing more minutes. While this was an encouraging effort, one game isn't enough to put him back on the standard-league radar. For now, he remains a deep-league option.