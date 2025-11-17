Johnson totaled 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Kings.

The double-double was Johnson's first of the season, although it was the second time he'd pulled down double-digit boards. The 26-year-old forward is struggling to produce consistent numbers from the second unit, and Johnson's especially misfiring from beyond the arc, going 0-for-13 on three-point attempts over the last six games.