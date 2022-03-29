Johnson ended Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 21 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Johnson logged 21 points for a second-straight game, which was preceded by a dynamic 26-point effort against the Trail Blazers. The three-game run gave Johnson averages of 22,7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over that span.