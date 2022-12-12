Johnson is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against Cleveland, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
After starting the Spurs' previous 10 contests, Johnson's status for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers is still up in the air. If Johnson is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
