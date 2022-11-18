Johnson (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Johnson likely suffered his ankle injury in Tuesday's loss to Portland. With Doug McDermott (calf) unavailable Thursday, expect Jeremy Sochan and Isaiah Roby to see extended minutes, especially if Johnson is unable to play.
