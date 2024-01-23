Johnson suffered a laceration on his face Monday against Philadelphia, but he's expected to return to the contest, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson's chin required stitches after being cut by Tobias Harris in the second quarter of Monday's game. Johnson returned to the locker room, but he should emerge once his wound is tended to.
