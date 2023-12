Johnson had 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-112 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson stepped up due to Devin Vassell's shooting woes, and he finished as San Antonio's second-best scorer behind Victor Wembanyama. He's been playing well of late and has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 outings, a span in which he's averaging 18.6 points per contest while shooting 52 percent from the field.