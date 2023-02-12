Johnson supplied 25 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-106 loss to the Hawks.

Johnson didn't contribute heavily in other categories, but he was an efficient scorer in a game where the Spurs suffered another blowout loss. San Antonio isn't the most appealing team from a fantasy perspective, but Johnson has found a way to stand out among his teammates due to his consistent contributions on the offensive end. Even though he endured a rough shooting slump earlier this season, he's averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field over his last 15 outings.