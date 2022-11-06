Johnson logged 25 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 loss to Denver.

Johnson was solid in the first half, going 3-of-6 from the field with 10 points and three assists. He was a bit more aggressive in the second half as the Spurs tried to claw their way back into the game, knocking down five of eight shots for an additional 15 points. The San Antonio forward went 4-of-7 from three-point range in the contest, the fourth time in his last five games with at least four threes. He's also recorded 25 or more points in four of his last five and continues to lead the offensive charge for the Spurs to start the season.