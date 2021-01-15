Johnson scored 29 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

Johnson entered the contest averaging only 10.4 points over his previous five games, but he had his shot working against Houston, drilling 12 of 16 field-goal attempts en route to a career-high 29 points. It was Johnson's third game of 20-plus points this season and his first since Jan. 3. The former Kentucky Wildcat is enjoying a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.