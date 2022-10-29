Johnson closed Friday's 129-124 victory over the Bulls with 33 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 35 minutes.

Johnson continues to thrive as the Spurs' number one option on offense, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games. Not only has he taken his scoring to another level, but he has also managed to average 1.3 steals thus far, something that many did not see coming. The Spurs are fully invested in seeing what he can do in the alpha role and so he should remain a solid top-50 asset the rest of the way.