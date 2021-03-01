Johnson (COVID-19 protocols) went through shootaround, but he remains questionable for Monday night's game against Brooklyn, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The good news is it appears Johnson has cleared the league's health and safety protocols, so his status will likely be dictated by his level of conditioning. The second-year forward, who hasn't played since Feb. 14, was averaging 15.0 points, 6.8 rebonds and 2.3 assists over his last 12 games before the Spurs' COVID-19 issues arose.