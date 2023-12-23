Johnson (back) will play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Johnson has been dealing with lower back tightness recently but will continue to play through the injury. The fifth-year wing has topped 20 points in four of his last eight games, and he's averaging 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists during that stretch.
