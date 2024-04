Johnson (foot) is available Sunday versus Philadelphia.

Johnson officially ascends from probable to active, but the 24-year-old will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports. Johnson is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 9.3 shots per game across his last three contests, while currently representing one of San Antonio's only healthy forwards on the roster.