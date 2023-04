Johnson (foot) will play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com report.

Johnson will make his return from a two-game absence with a sprained right foot Thursday and should be the clear No. 1 option for the Spurs offensively with Devin Vassell (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (knee) sidelined. Considering the Spurs have nothing to play for, it's likely Johnson would have been held out if he wasn't at full strength, so expect him to handle a full workload Thursday.