Johnson (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite dealing with left wrist soreness. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes across his first seven appearances this season.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Officially playing•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Trending toward playing•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 26 in overtime loss•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads San Antonio with 27 points•