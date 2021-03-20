Johnson tallied 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 116-110 win against the Cavaliers.

The 21-year-old had a career night, pulling down a career-high 21 rebounds. Johnson has started the last six games, averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field in that span. He's also averaging 28.3 minutes over that six-game span. Johnson should see 30-plus minutes per game moving forward as the Spurs fight to stay in playoff contention.