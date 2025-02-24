Johnson supplied 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-96 loss to the Pelicans.

With Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) lost for the season, there's a huge hole in the Spurs' offense, and Johnson has been the biggest beneficiary so far. The 25-year-old forward has scored at least 15 points in each of the first three games since Wemby went down, averaging 20.3 points, 3.3 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.7 threes in 26.3 minutes a contest while shooting an unsustainable 77.4 percent from the floor.