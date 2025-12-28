Johnson generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes of Saturday's 127-114 loss to Utah.

Johnson set a season high in points and tied his season high in three-pointers made. Saturday's contest marked his third double-double of the campaign. The 26-year-old forward has been stellar off the bench this season, averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.1 minutes per game on 58/42/73 shooting splits.