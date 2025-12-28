Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Huge double-double in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson generated 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes of Saturday's 127-114 loss to Utah.
Johnson set a season high in points and tied his season high in three-pointers made. Saturday's contest marked his third double-double of the campaign. The 26-year-old forward has been stellar off the bench this season, averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.1 minutes per game on 58/42/73 shooting splits.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Just misses double-double•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Non-factor again Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Tallies season-low three points•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 12 off bench in win•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Chips in 13 points off bench•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Big night off bench Sunday•