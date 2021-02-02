Johnson tallied 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 133-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson was undoubtedly the Spurs' best player on Monday, leading both the scoring and the rebounding count. Despite a few ups-and-downs, Johnson has been a solid mid-round asset thus far, coming in as the 79th ranked player in standard leagues. His role is about as secure as they come and so you simply plug him in and let him go to work on a nightly basis.