Johnson accumulated 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Lakers.

Johnson was extremely efficient from the field and was one of the main reasons why the Spurs almost pulled a huge comeback win over the Lakers, though in the end, San Antonio came up short down the stretch. Johnson has been playing well of late and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over his last six outings while reaching the 20-point mark four times in that span.