Johnson amassed 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Friday's 144-118 win over the Bucks.

Johnson was one of the top scorers for the Spurs in this game despite coming off the bench, and the veteran forward continues to step up his game when featuring for the second unit. Johnson should remain a reliable fantasy option even if he doesn't start regularly, as he sees enough minutes and touches to remain valuable in most formats.