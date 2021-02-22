Johnson is in the league's health and safety protocols and will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

The Spurs had their entire Week 9 schedule -- as well as Monday's game against Indiana -- wiped out due to positive COVID-19 tests, and they'll still be dealing with several absences Wednesday night. The hope is that Johnson could be able to return to action as soon as Saturday against New Orleans, but for now he'll be evaluated and on a day-to-day basis until he clears protocols.