Johnson registered 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 122-96 loss to Detroit.

Johnson racked up double-digit points for just the second time over his last four appearances. The 25-year-old forward has shot only 34.2 percent from the field in that four-game span. Johnson's inconsistency off the bench has limited him from a fantasy standpoint, though he has still logged at least 15 points and five rebounds in six of his 14 appearances this month.