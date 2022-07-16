Johnson and the Spurs have agreed on a four-year $80 million contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With the Spurs in a transitional period as a franchise, they have opted to commit to Johnson for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has progressed impressively in each of his three seasons with the team. He capped the 2021-22 season with career highs across the board to the tune of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 triples across 31.9 minutes per game. With the departure of Dejounte Murray to the Hawks, he projects to have an even bigger role n the upcoming season.