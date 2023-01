Johnson totaled 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 127-106 loss to Washington.

Johnson pieced together another strong scoring performance and led his team with 26 points. He's tallied 20 or more points in seven of his last eight appearances and continues to turn in modest contributions on the glass (5.0 rebounds) and as a passer (2.4 assists) over this hot stretch.