Johnson finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 victory over the 76ers.

Johnson was always expected to be the main scoring threat for the Spurs entering this season, but his consistency levels certainly stand out since he has scored at least 20 points in each of his first three contests to date. He's been both productive and efficient, as he's shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range.