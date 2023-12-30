Johnson contributed 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 134-128 loss to Portland.

Johnson has played off the bench in each of San Antonio's last four games in an attempt to spark the second unit. Even though the Spurs have gone 1-3 in that span, Johnson's numbers have been decent, as he has scored at least 25 points in two of those outings. He should continue coming off the bench when the Spurs take on the Celtics on Sunday, but Johnson's fantasy upside shouldn't be affect by the new role given he is still playing a prominent role on offense.