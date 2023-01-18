Johnson ended with 36 points (11-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Johnson was unstoppable in the win, recording a career-high 36 points to go with a season-high 11 rebounds. Against an undermanned Nets outfit, Johnson put the Spurs on his back, leading them to their first victory in their past six games. Despite putting together a breakout season, Johnson remains outside the top 150 in standard formats, thanks to his poor efficiency and lack of defensive output. He remains a must-roster player but given his deficiencies, he isn't going to be a viable option for everyone.