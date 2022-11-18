Johnson (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Jason Ross of the Kings Radio Network reports.
Johnson was initially considered a game-time decision but he has since been ruled out for Thursday's contest due to an ankle injury. Keita Bates-Diop will start in Johnson's place and will likely see increased minutes against Sacramento.
