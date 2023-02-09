Johnson logged a team-high 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Raptors.

The fourth-year forward remains on course for a career-best season, and Johnson's scoring numbers could pick up even more the rest of the way as his supporting cast gets weaker -- the Spurs left Jakob Poeltl behind in Toronto after Wednesday's loss. Johnson hasn't scored fewer than 18 points in any of the last 12 games, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.8 threes over that stretch.